Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy celebrates winning $1M Rose Bowl bet

One American media personality and entrepreneur is a whole lot richer, specifically "a million f****** bucks richer," following a Michigan victory over Alabama Monday night in the College Football Playoff.

Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy took to social media after the game to celebrate not only the Wolverines' 27-20 Rose Bowl win, but also the $1 million bet he placed on his alma mater to emerge victorious over the Crimson Tide.

"I'm a million f****** bucks richer... finally the Big 10 punched the SEC in the mouth [and] watched their teeth break." Portnoy said in a video posted online. "Tale of two halves. We dominated the first [half], they dominated the second [half]... but when it was on the line... it was the Michigan men who stood up and made plays when we need to."

Warning: Explicit language

Emergency Press Conference - Michigan Wins pic.twitter.com/mcVmXidi1c — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 2, 2024

It was Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy who led the Wolverines on a late 75-yard touchdown drive in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to tie the game at 20-20 before time expired. Then in overtime, Michigan running back Jake Corum's 17-yard scamper into the end zone sealed the dramatic come-from-behind win to advance for a shot at the national title.

Portnoy founded the multimedia company Barstool Sports in 2003 and has frequently documented his long history of gambling on social media. After experiencing a string of bad bets in 2023, it wasn't until the first day of 2024 that his luck seemingly took a generous turn.

"Finally a Big 10 team — had to be us — sticks it to the big bad bully," he continued. "Now we're going to Houston. We ain't done. This is about the national title."

SEE MORE: College Football Playoff final set after 2 thrilling matchups

The top-ranked Michigan Wolverines and No. 2 seed Washington Huskies — both undefeated — will now face off Monday night for the college football national championship at NRG Stadium in Houston. Washington advanced Monday after a thrilling 31-37 victory over the Texas Longhorns.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com