Barbie launches ‘Ted Lasso’ doll collection with Rebecca, Keeley and Ted

Weeks after unveiling a new Stevie Nicks Barbie doll, Mattel is announcing yet another collector’s item, this time launching a new collection based on a beloved television show.

The new “Ted Lasso” x Barbie Collection features dolls of three characters from the Apple TV+ show: Ted Lasso, Rebecca Welton and Keeley Jones. Made for serious fans who want to collect them or kids who want to play, the Barbies each come in a specially designed box with a character description.

The dolls are available for pre-order now from Mattel’s website for $50 each. They are scheduled to ship at different times, but all before Christmas, so they should arrive in time for holiday gift-giving. There is a limit of two of each doll per order.

The Ted Lasso doll is wearing a blue AFC Richmond Tracksuit and Ted’s signature aviators, which can be removed. The doll also comes with a whistle and soccer ball. The doll’s packaging even reflects the show: Ted (Jason Sudeikis) is set in the Richmond locker room, with the “Believe” sign above his office door.

Wearing a chic champagne-colored satin blouse, the Rebecca Welton doll wears black slacks and black stilettos.

With her accessories completing the look, including bangle bracelets, earrings and a handbag that matches her top, Rebecca (played by Hannah Waddingham) looks ready to take on owning another Richmond team (no spoilers if you haven’t seen the final episode!).

Lastly, the Keeley Jones doll (played by Juno Temple) is wearing a pink satin midi dress, golden heels and a black faux fur cape. Of course, the Keeley Barbie is styled with her usual high ponytail and gold hoop earrings.

While this trio of dolls represents some of the show’s favorite main characters, one beloved character is not included in the collection: Roy Kent, Richmond’s gruff, scary-but-sweet player turned coach played by Brett Goldstein. Roy’s a softie at heart, but perhaps his rough exterior — including his tendency to utter expletives, which results in him paying his niece every time he swears — weren’t quite the right brand fit for Mattel.

