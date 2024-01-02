Australian Olympic cyclist dies; husband charged with running her over

The Australian Olympic Committee confirmed that cyclist Melissa Hoskins died over the weekend. South Australia Police said that Hoskins, 32, died hours after being struck by a car.

Her husband, fellow Olympic cyclist Rohan Dennis, was arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care and endangering life. He was released on bail and will appear before a judge on March 13.

Days before Hoskins' death, Dennis posed for a family photo with Hoskins and their two children saying, "Merry Christmas from our family to yours."

Hoskins competed on the Australian Olympic team in 2012 and 2016. Her team finished fourth in the women's team pursuit in 2012, just missing getting a medal by a fraction of a second. She was also on the same Olympic team in 2016 that finished fifth. Hoskins crashed during training before the final, which caused her to miss the final event.

She retired from professional cycling a year later.

Auscycling forwarded a statement from Hoskins' family.

"Words cannot convey our grief, sadness and the tragic circumstances of Melissa’s passing," the statement read. "Myself, Amanda, Jess and families, are utterly devastated and still struggling to process what has happened.

Not only have we lost a daughter and sister, her children have lost their mum, a freewheeling spirit, a giver with a big heart, patience and zest for life.

"She was the rock of their life and ours and we need to honor her memory so they can grow up knowing who she was, what she stood for and what she gave to everyone whose life she touched."

Dennis also appeared in the 2012 Olympics, winning a bronze medal. He also finished the 2015 Tour de France.

