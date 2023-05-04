At The Trump Rape Trial, Jury Hears Infamous 'access Hollywood' Tape

This afternoon, Trump's video deposition was played, in which Trump called E. Jean Carroll's rape claim "the most ridiculous, disgusting story."

The infamous 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape was also played for the jury. In it, Trump brags about grabbing women in a sexual way without asking.

Before the videos played in court, Trump's legal team said it would not call any witnesses.

Trump's lawyers say they learned health problems are preventing their expert witness, a psychiatrist, from testifying.

Dr. Leslie Lebowitz is a clinical psychologist and trauma specialist. She testified E. Jean Carroll suffers from years of painful memories and avoidance.

Dr. Lebowitz said Carroll exhibits aspects of post-traumatic stress disorder, including physical pain, without fitting the full diagnosis. She said that has curtailed her romantic and intimate life and caused profound loss.

Carroll says Donald Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s.

She never reported it to police and has said she only went public because of the MeToo movement.

Trump denies the allegation and has called Carroll a liar who made the story up to sell her memoir.

Carroll is suing Trump for battery and defamation.

Also on the stand Wednesday was Natasha Stoynoff, a writer who has accused Trump of sexual assault.

Stoynoff recalled her People Magazine assignment in December of 2005.

She was sent to Mar-a-Lago to interview Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump for a first-wedding anniversary story.

She said Trump lured her to a room, where he grabbed her, pushed her against the wall and started kissing her.

In 2016, People published her essay about the alleged assault.

Also testifying Wednesday was Carroll's sister.

The jury is expected to hear from at least three more witnesses. Carroll's lawyers said they could wrap up the case Thursday, meaning jury deliberations could begin next week.

