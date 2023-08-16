Amazon has a great deal on this heating pad

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve been considering buying a heating pad, now’s the time to do it. Amazon is selling a highly-rated option that’s usually priced at $49.99 for just $14.99 after you apply a digital coupon.

Put this pad to use if you’re suffering from muscle pain, period cramps, joint aches, a sore neck or back, sciatica or arthritis. Just press the pad against the hurting area, and the heat will provide some targeted relief without having to take pain medication. The heat relaxes and soothes muscles, improving circulation and aiding in flexibility.

$14.99 at Amazon

Unlike microwavable pads which lose their heat within minutes, this electric one plugs in and will stay hot for hours. There are six settings (from 104â-149â ) to give you precise control of the heat level. It also has a great safety feature: A timer with four settings will allow you to make sure it turns off after one, two, four or six hours. This way you can drift off to sleep without worrying about overheating.

The pad is made of soft, plush flannel, and at 12 inches by 24 inches, it can wrap around any body part, soothing and healing muscle soreness or just warming you up on a cold night.

Right now, this heating pad is on sale for 40% off, but there’s also a 50% off digital coupon. When you check the box next to the coupon, then add the product to your cart, you’ll see the additional discount applied at checkout. There’s no telling how long this electric pad will be available for this low price, so consider buying it now while it’s less than one-third of the original cost.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.