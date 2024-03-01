Alabama Sen. Katie Britt to deliver GOP response to State of the Union

Alabama Sen. Katie Britt will deliver Republicans' response to the 2024 State of the Union, lawmakers announced on Thursday.

Britt, at 42, is the youngest female senator and the first woman elected to the post from Alabama. She announced the response plan in a joint statement with Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson.

"The Republican Party is the party of hardworking parents and families, and I’m looking forward to putting this critical perspective front and center," Britt said.

In a further announcement on X, Britt said "We’ll have a candid conversation about the future of our nation — and I’ll outline the Republican vision to secure the American Dream for generations to come."

We’ll have a candid conversation about the future of our nation—and I’ll outline the Republican vision to secure the American Dream for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/QN9q2eJUL1 — Senator Katie Boyd Britt (@SenKatieBritt) February 29, 2024

Sen. McConnell praised Britt in the announcement, saying "she’s wasted no time becoming a leading voice in the fight to secure a stronger American future and leave years of Washington Democrats’ failures behind."

Britt's delivery of the speech has echoes of the response delivered last year by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. In it, Gov. Sanders criticized President Joe Biden's age and said "It’s time for a new generation of Republican leadership."

Britt's address is expected to follow President Biden's State of the Union Address on Thursday, March 7.

The specifics of the presidential address generally aren't shared ahead of time, but this year it is expected to touch on major issues such as the U.S. response to the Israel-Hamas war, recent changes to the legal landscape of women's reproductive health and the 2024 presidential election.

