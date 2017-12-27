WFTS
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
7-Day
Dayplanner
Radars And Maps
Weather Radar
Hurricane Center
Weather Videos
Severe Weather Alerts
Weather Chat
Photos
+
Mug Shots
Tampa Bay Dream Homes
Video
+
Live Newscasts
Latest Video
Live Breaking News
ABC Action News on YouTube
Roku
ABC Action News on Apple TV
Traffic
+
Traffic News
Gas Prices
Traffic Cams
News
+
Local
Seminole Heights Killer
Florida
I-Team
Dirty Dining
Politics
Health
The Now Tampa Bay
Story Links
Financial Fitness Zone
DecodeDC
Mosaic Sinkhole
Recalls
Conquering Addiction
Good News
Your Health Matters
Sports
+
Rays
Buccaneers
Lightning
Entertainment
+
Watch ABC
American Idol
The List
Right This Minute
Horoscopes
TV Guide
Games
Laff TV
Grit TV
Scripps Spelling Bee
Pickler and Ben Show
Featured
+
Taste & See Tampa Bay
Holiday
Good Morning Tampa Bay
The Good Stuff
Taking Action
+
ShopSmart
Angel Tree
Don’t Waste Your Money
I-Team
Taking Action Against Domestic Violence
Family Focus
Life
+
Parenting
Outdoors
Tech
Events
Entertainment
Morning Blend
About Us
+
Staff
Mobile Apps
Community
Jobs
Contests
Contact
Advertise with Us
Email Alerts
Support
Social Media
+
Twitter
Google Plus
Facebook
YouTube
Marketplace
+
Tampa Bay Jobs
Bonati
Breast Cancer awareness
Flu
Heart
Career Source
HomePros
Salute Our Tampa Bay Heroes
Upscale Kitchen & Bath
Current
72
Mostly Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: -°
LO: 59°
HI: -°
LO: 59°
HI: -°
LO: 59°
More Weather
Traffic
current alerts
4
More Traffic
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
Alerts
Check out these things to do & see this week
Julie Salomone
4:17 PM, Dec 27, 2017
Share Article
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story