6 things for anyone who needs to keep their hands busy

Are you one of those people who always need to have your hands busy? Whether you’re cracking your knuckles, playing with your hair, scrolling on your phone or picking at your fingernails, the good news is that cognitive research shows that fidgeting is an effective tool for self-regulation. For instance, one study found that people who doodled on a piece of paper during a phone call had better memory recall for the phone call’s details than people who just sat still.

In other words, there is no reason to be embarrassed if you love to fidget. Here are some of our favorite tools for fidgeting and keeping your hands busy, whether you are on an office Zoom call or watching television, or sitting at your kid’s sports game.

Fidget Cubes

Fidget cubes aren’t just for kids! There are many fidget toys that were designed with adults in mind. This option from Amazon is just under $7, and it is subtle, sleek and can be easily tossed in your pocket or your purse. Because of its small size, it’s easy to fidget without drawing attention to yourself, and it has 6 different features that will give you fidget options from clicking to flipping to rolling and more.

Face Rollers

Not only are face rollers and gua sha tools good for your appearance, they can also be very soothing and comforting. Using a gua sha tool to gently massage your face during a Bravo binge or while you’re helping your kids with homework will help to lift and smooth your skin … and it will give your hands something to fidget with other than your phone. We love this Mount Lai Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool from Sephora, but microderm rollers like this one from Kitsch are also a satisfying way to beautify and fidget all at the same time.

Crocheting

Crocheting is not just a beautiful and classic art form, it is also really good for your brain. Research suggests crocheting and knitting can even lower your risk of developing dementia. Repetitive activities like crocheting help to boost serotonin levels as well as create new neuropathways to keep our brains strong and flexible.

But not all crochet hooks are created equal. It’s important to find ones that are ergonomic and won’t put undue strain on your fingers and joints, like the ones in this BeCraftee crochet hook set. These are our favorite crochet hooks, whether you are a beginner crocheter or you have been crocheting for years.

Fidget Jewelry

If you are always tugging on your earrings or playing with the hair ties on your wrist, then fidget jewelry is a perfect option for you. These sterling silver rings can help decrease anxiety and keep your hands busy, but the jewelry merely looks like a chic and beautiful accessory. The on-trend, minimalist rings feature little silver beads that you can subtly fidget with and slide around without drawing attention to yourself.

Thor’s Hammer

If you want to fidget but still feel like a superhero, reach for this Thor’s Battle Hammer from Amazon. You can spin or slide Thor’s Hammer whether you are stuck in a boring meeting or killing time during a plane ride. The hammers come in gold or silver, and they can easily fit in your pocket or backpack.

Back Scratchers

Sometimes fidgeting can lead us to be rough on our skin. From picking at scabs to chewing your cuticles, it’s important to try to channel your fidgeting into something that won’t harm you. That’s why we love the idea of using a back scratcher, like this affordable bamboo scratcher, to scratch your need to fidget.

Whether you are scratching your own back, scratching your partner’s back, or giving your pet the TLC of their dreams, back-scratching tools are such a simple but priceless way to soothe and satisfy all your hard-to-reach itches. These are our favorite back-scratching products for 2022. (Hint: These would make wonderful stocking stuffers too!)

