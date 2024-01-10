3 arrested in fatal shooting of Domino's delivery driver in Florida

A desperate need for money ended with a Domino's pizza delivery driver shot and killed in Florida on Tuesday, a newly released police report shows.

Elijsha Wingfield, 25, Avianna Williams, 25, and Marcus Williams, 29, were arrested and booked into the main Palm Beach County jail just after 3 a.m. Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm in the fatal shooting of Tommie Anderson III, 33, of Riviera Beach.

West Palm Beach police said Anderson was shot just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, only seconds after delivering a pizza to a home in the 1000 block of Douglass Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Anderson bleeding from the neck and arm. He was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Surveillance cameras captured a white Honda four-door vehicle, driven by a person wearing a "round hockey-styled mask," pulling up near Anderson's car, which had a Domino's sign attached to the roof.

Four hours later, just before 5 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol stopped the vehicle at Belvedere Road and Military Trail in West Palm Beach. Police said all three suspects were inside the car, along with two rifles in the rear seat and a black 9mm pistol under the front passenger seat.

When police questioned Wingfield, they said he admitted to shooting Anderson in an attempted robbery.

Wingfield told police he was "in need of money and was expecting a paycheck which he didn't receive," his arrest report stated. He also said he and Williams were passengers in the Honda, while Kerr Williams was driving the vehicle. As the car approached the Domino's delivery vehicle, Wingfield told police he saw Anderson and said, "Let's see what he's got!"

The arrest report stated that Wingfield, armed with a 9mm handgun, and Williams, carrying an AR-15 rifle, got out of the Honda. Wingfield said he approached Anderson, who put his hands up, then reached for his pocket.

"Wingfield claimed he was afraid Mr. Anderson was going to shoot him," so he fired three shots, hitting the delivery driver, the arrest report said. Wingfield and Williams then got back into the Honda and took off.

"At this point in the interview, Elijsha Wingfield put his head down and stated, 'I [EXPLETIVE] my life up!'" the arrest report stated.

All three suspects were being held without bond in the main Palm Beach County jail.

At the suspects' first appearance in court Wednesday morning, Anderson's father told Scripps News West Palm Beach the victim had two children, ages 6 and 13, and worked two jobs to support them. Tuesday was Anderson's second day on the job at Domino's.

