2-year-old boy dies after being left in vehicle for hours

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 2-year-old boy left in a vehicle for several hours has died and his father has been arrested, Port St. Lucie police said Monday.

The boy's father called 911 Monday afternoon after realizing that he had forgotten to take his son out of his vehicle when he arrived home hours earlier, Sgt. John Dellacroce said.

Police and paramedics arrived at the home on Southeast Aires Lane and immediately began life-saving measures.

The boy was then rushed to an area hospital, where he later died, Dellacroce said.

James Fidele, 37, was arrested on a charge of leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle causing great bodily harm.

The Florida Department of Children and Families has been notified.

"This is a very unfortunate and tragic incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family during this difficult time," Dellacroce said.