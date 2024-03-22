2 killed and dozens injured in school bus crash outside Austin, Texas

At least two people have died and dozens more have been hospitalized after a school bus crashed outside of Austin, Texas, on Friday.

More than 40 people were involved in the crash, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. At least 32 people have been hospitalized, some by airlift.

According to an announcement on the incident from the Hays Consolidated Independent School District, the bus was carrying 44 students, including pre-K students from Tom Green Elementary, and 11 adults who were on their way back from a zoo field trip.

Law enforcement representatives say the crash involved a cement truck, according to reporting by multiple outlets. Several ambulances were sent to the scene, including an ambulance bus used for mass-casualty events.

Multiple emergency agencies, including the Austin Police Department, are responding to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with Scripps News for additional updates.

