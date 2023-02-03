10 Black-owned businesses you can support in 2023

Black History Month is a time dedicated to remembering and acknowledging key figures in the Black community and celebrating their achievements despite decades of oppression. The month of February is the opportune moment to also look at how we, as individuals, can choose to make a difference, day in and day out. One beneficial way to ally with Black-owned businesses is by shopping at them.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are currently 2.6 million Black- or African-American-owned businesses. Research shows us that Black-owned businesses have been known to have a tougher time getting loans and capital and eight out of 10 Black-owned businesses are said to fail within the first 18 months. When you show your support by making purchases, especially repeatedly by buying everyday items like skincare supplies, clothing, books and food, you are helping spread equity within a community that’s been deeply affected by systemic racism.

Black-owned businesses do more than offer products and services. They help strengthen local economies and close the racial wealth gap. They also help build up communities and foster job creation, which can support people with credit building and property ownership.

If you are looking for Black-owned companies to support during Black History month and beyond, here is a list of 10 curated businesses to shop from.

Food

Founder Ibraheem Basir grew up with Creole, Caribbean and Latin American cooking and wanted everyone to have the convenience of eating healthy and authentic ingredients. From bold sauces, to slow-simmered beans and flavored rice, products are inspired by traditional Black and Latino recipes and made without GMOs using high-quality ingredients.

If jam is your go-to, you won’t want to miss Trade Street Jam Co.’s small-batch, low-sugar fruit spreads. Choose from unique flavor combinations like blueberry lemon basil and sour cherry ginger. These locally-sourced, deliciously crafted vegan concoctions are formulated without preservatives and are gluten-free.

Beauty

Skincare designed for melanated skin, Kinlo raises awareness and provides education about the health risks for Black and Brown skin tones and offers inclusive, clean products created to protect and nourish skin of all shades. Shop their body and face moisturizers, SPF products and oils. If you’re not sure where to start, we recommend checking out their gift sets, which offer a little bit of everything.

Shop a curated collection of skincare, makeup, haircare, gifts and bath and body products from Black and Brown brands in what Thirteen Lune calls an authentic allyship. The company champions beauty created by and for people of color, providing a new realm of inclusiveness in the beauty industry.

Fashion

Based out of North Carolina, Spring Break Watches (SPGBK), a Black-owned company, generates colorful watches that will add a little oomph to any outfit. Crafted to make you feel good year-round, you’ll also feel good hearing that co-founders Kwame Molden and Maurice Davis have been childhood friends since preschool. Neat, right? Every watch is said to be symbolic and named in honor of a school or community from their hometown.

Find head-turning dresses crafted from the artisanal techniques of Ukraine and Turkey. The company launched in 2013 with a nod to the owners’ Haitian heritage. Explore thoughtfully crafted jumpsuits, dresses and skirt sets plus beautifully woven hand-knit hats and sweaters for women and children.

Established to provide the diverse world with products that match all skin tones and body types, Nude Barre offers 12 inclusive shades of hosiery and intimates. Plus, its Bulk Buyers Club gives a fixed discounted rate year-to-year, allowing businesses or individuals to stock up for less. The company is spearheading the change it wishes to see in the retail industry, by providing an abundance of hue options.

Bookstores

This Chicago-based, Black- and female-owned bookstore and gallery space sits at the intersections of literature, art and the power of words to uplift. It strives to nurture the connection between these areas by selling books, games and puzzles and is offering a 20% off coupon to use when purchasing a new book by a Black author throughout February.

Located in Philadelphia but accessible online, Uncle Bobbie’s sells books, audiobooks and merchandise, like hoodies, mugs and t-shirts, online. However, for those that live nearby, it offers so much more — a cafe and place of community building through learning, laughter, sharing and building at any of its many hosted events.

Subscription Boxes

While not Black-owned itself, Cratejoy, a company that offers hundreds of monthly subscription boxes for people pursuing hobbies, interests and passions, is making it easier to support Black-owned businesses every month. The company has rounded up a collection of its top Black-owned subscription box programs for beauty, self-care and educational supplies needs. From stationery, to spices, to crystals and candles, there’s a little something for everyone to receive on their doorstep — regularly.

Diversity builds economic vitality and promotes resilience. When you vote with your dollar, you’re demonstrating your desire to build a more inclusive economy.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.