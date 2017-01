TAMPA - Rainy start to Monday but all rain ends by midday. Windy conditions throughout the day with highs only topping out near 70. The winds will be up 10-25 mph with higher gusts. Clearing out overnight with lows in the mid 50s.

Beautiful weather on Tuesday and Wednesday with lots of sun. Next front moves through Thursday with only a slight chance of rain, then cooler and cloudy on the weekend.

Have a GREAT week ahead!

