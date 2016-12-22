TAMPA - Coldest temps in a while this morning but will they last? Survey says? XXX. Despite chilly morning with full sun and a northeast wind, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. That's a 30+ degree climb from morning lows. This will be a warming trend that will see us in the 80s by Holiday weekend.

Friday morning will still be cool but not as cold as this morning. Plenty of sun and warming to near 80 with manageable humidity. It will creep up to humid by weekend.

Chanukah & Christmas: Lots of sun with highs in the low 80s, lows in the 60s and more humid.

INTERACTIVE RADAR