UPDATE | 12:00 p.m.--

The woman who was killed in the crash has been identified as Shontel Nicole Chase, 29, of New Port Richey. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Original Story | Southbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge were closed for several hours on Friday morning due to a fatal wrong-way crash.

One person was killed and another injured in the two-vehicle crash.

About 3:43 a.m. Friday, a Ford 4-door driven by an unidentified woman headed in the wrong way on the Skyway bridge collided nearly head-on with a GMC pickup driven by an unidentified man, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The woman, who was driving in the wrong direction, died as a result of the crash. The man who was driving the pickup truck was taken to an area hospital, where he was last listed in stable condition.

Interstate 275 southbound traffic was detoured at Exit 17, which is the Pinellas Bayway/54th Ave. South exit.