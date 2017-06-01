Hurricane season begins today, but don't count on a hurricane right away

Jason Meyers
10:22 AM, Jun 1, 2017
10:47 AM, Jun 1, 2017

The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season is here, but how many storms will we see? Will any of them become hurricanes? There are a number of factors at play including El Niño, Caribbean and Atlantic Ocean temperatures and the amount of vertical wind shear.

This is the complete list of hurricane names for the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The list of names repeats itself every 6 years, so this is the same list that was used in 2011 — with one exception. There was one name in the 2011 season retired from the list. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is responsible for coming up with the list of names and retiring especially deadly or destructive storms.

Could you stop a hurricane by freezing it? What if we had a whole lot of liquid nitrogen to do just that?

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The official hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, and hurricane season is typically slow to start, with a strong finish.

Like the previous two years, this one got off to an early start. This year's first system, Tropical Storm Arlene, formed in April.

A typical season, however, doesn't see the first system forming until a week or two in July, and the first hurricane doesn't typically form until a third of the way through August.


That's partially because tropical storms and hurricanes feed off of the warm, tropical waters of the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico. And just like all water, it takes some time for the oceans to warm up.

That's usually why the hurricane season begins to pick up so quickly toward the end of August and into September, likely lasting into November.

At that point, the waters have been warming up for most of the spring and summer. The warmer water is typically able to fuel more and larger hurricanes, everything else being equal.

The fact that it may be months before a hurricane forms is no reason to wait to get prepared for one. Supplies are usually harder to find after a storm is headed for land. Plus, all hurricane supplies are tax free this weekend in hurricane prone Florida.

