2016 officially the hottest year on record

Even hotter than last year

Jason Meyers
12:57 PM, Jan 19, 2017

We all saw it coming, but now it's official: Earth was the hottest it's been since we started keeping records in 1880! Find WeatherSphere elsewhere on the internet: http://www.weathersphere.com http://www.facebook.com/weathersphere

SNN

2016 broke the record for the hottest temperature around the world.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

It's the third year in a row it's been the hottest year on record according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA.

Each organization has different methods for calculating an average global temperature, but both came up with the same record-breaking results.

RELATED: Storm Shield app provides life-saving weather alerts
RELATED: SnowCast tells how much snow will fall at your location

NOAA found the Earth was 1.69 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than average while NASA found the global average was 1.78 degrees Fahrenheit warmer.

This finding wasn't much of a surprise to the scientific community since the first eight months of 2016 all broke monthly high temperature records and the remaining months were in the top five warmest.

All these individual broken records allowed the entire year to sail into the history books as the hottest since 1880 when record keeping began.

Since then, the surface of the planet has seen temperatures rise about 2 degrees Fahrenheit, and most of that warming has happened in the last few decades.

Sixteen of the 17 warmest years on record have occurred since 2001.

Follow Storm Shield Meteorologist Jason Meyers via the Storm Shield app on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. Download the Storm Shield Weather Radio App for your iPhone or Android device and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Named by Time.com one of the best weather apps for your iPhone.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top