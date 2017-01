It's a dream come true for a Wisconsonite and huge Packers fan, Ryan Holtan-Murphy.

He's breaking tradition when he ties the knot and it's all for the green and gold.

Holtan-Murphy is a super fan of the Green Bay Packers and he is actually about to become a Packer!

No, he's not taking the field to earn the title. He's engaged to a woman with an irresistable last name, and when they marry, he'll be taking HER last name.

Ryan was raised in Wisconsin, but he lives in New York now. He says that no matter what he'll always be a Packers fan, but now he gets to take that name with him wherever he goes.

Congratulations to the future Mr. and Mrs. Packer.