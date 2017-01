Football hasn’t been the same for the last two years for Florida Gators defensive tackle Joey Ivie.

In April of 2015, Joey’s 17-year-old younger sister, Jordan, died in a car accident. Joey, a Pasco High alum, played his final two years with the Gators in his sister’s honor with a new found approach.

Jordan’s passing left a big void in the Ivie household. But for big brother Joey, football has brought a special healing to his family.