There's a Netflix scam going around: Here's what you need to know

If you’ve recently gotten an email that appears to be from Netflix, stop what you’re doing and listen carefully. You may have been the target of a widespread email scam where hackers attempt to get private information.

According to a report from FireEye Labs, emails are being sent to some Netflix customers that ask them to “update” their account information.

Once the link is clicked, it directs Netflix users to a screen that appears to be an official login page from the site.

Once there, users are directed to enter personal information such as their name, address, credit card number and social security number.

Hopefully this would give anyone pause, as there is no reason for our favorite binge-watching platform to have your social security number.

Netflix wants customers to remember that the official site will never ask for personal information in an email. This includes payment information, social security numbers and account passwords—so it’s pretty clear any email that says otherwise is a scam.

Netflix has asked anyone who receives a questionable email that appears to be from the official company to forward it to phishing@netflix.com.

According to FireEye Labs, the phishing websites don’t seem to be active anymore. That being said, the whole situation is a good reminder to keep a close eye on your email and be on the lookout for similar scams.

If you want to learn more about the technical details of the Netflix scam, check out this report.

Netflix has also published a page with tips to help keep your account secure. The site recommends you change your password periodically as well, to avoid other potential hacks.

In today’s world of online scamming, it seems especially cruel that hackers would want to target one pastime we all hold dear: binge-watching. Be vigilant. Change your password. And don’t tell me what happens on season four of “Mad Men,” because I’ve just started watching.

