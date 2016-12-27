'Bath Tea' is the newest way to relax in the tub

We know it sounds super fun to relax in a life-size mug of chai tea latte, but bath teas aren’t exactly the kind you want to drink — although they do smell amazing. Instead, these they are made with a mixture of dried flower petals and buds, essential oils, salts and more to help relax your mind as well as calm your body.

Herbal baths are a great way to relieve tension as well as soothe aching muscles and joints. Aromatherapy enhances your relaxation, and when you use bath teas, you don’t only inhale the essential oils, you also absorb them into your skin. This can help with a number of ailments — try it to combat anxiety, stress, depression and insomnia, as well as improve your skin and fight off conditions like psoriasis.

If all this sounds great to you, you can make your own bath teas at home or buy them premixed. Here are some of our favorites to buy, or look to them for inspiration if you want to make your own:

1. Lavender Bath Soak

Lavender is one of the most soothing scents. Combine the calming herb with goat’s milk and oatmeal and you’ll be sure to have the most dreamy bath.

Etsy, $3.99

2. Female Frenzy

This blend of sage, white willow bark, rosemary, St. John’s Wort, lavender and epsom salt is specifically geared toward women, as it’s said to be useful in hormone-balancing, calming the nervous system and reducing painful menstrual cramps.

Etsy, $2.89

3. Peppermint Chamomile

These peppermint chamomile bags can not only be used for baths—especially to help yourself get sleepy at night—but the refreshing and reviving peppermint makes this one perfect for a foot soak too.

Etsy, $4.52

