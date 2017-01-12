Dogs rescued from meat farm in South Korea to be brought to Humane Society of Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. - Fourteen of the 200 dogs and puppies rescued from a meat farm in South Korea will find a safe haven at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is one of 18 shelters across the U.S., and one of six in Florida, that will welcome the dogs to find them loving fur-ever homes in the area.

A total of two-hundred dogs were rescued from the meat farm in South Korea.

Human Society International rescued all of the dogs from a meat farm. The owner reached out to the rescue organization for help in shutting down the farm.

Beyond rescuing the animals, HSI works with farmers to help them transition to a different livelihood, such as blueberry farming.

Most people in South Korea don't eat dog meat regularly, and according to HSI, it's becoming increasingly unpopular with younger generations.

Of the 200 rescued dogs, 176 are coming to the U.S., nine to the U.K. and 15 to Canada. Of those 176 dogs, 14 of them will be coming to the Tampa Bay area.

Animal shelters in six states and Washington, D.C., will take in the rescued pups to help them get adopted.

The director of animal protection and crisis response for HSI who assisted in this rescue said: "These rescued dogs will soon experience the compassion and care of humans that is not afforded to them at these farms. They will serve as ambassadors for the millions of others still suffering on dog meat farms in South Korea.”

In the past two years, HSI has helped rescue 770 dogs from meat farms in South Korea alone.

This rescue operation is part of a larger mission to end the dog meat trade in Asian nations, including China, Vietnam and Indonesia.

