Protesting Uber drivers disrupt access to Paris airport

PARIS - PARIS (AP) — Protesting Uber drivers demanding the company charge higher fares have disrupted access to Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport for several hours.

The drivers blocked the main road into Charles de Gaulle for about 5 hours Friday morning. They then left to slowly head to Uber's French headquarters in northern Paris, causing traffic delays on a major highway of the north of the French capital.

The AMT association of chauffeurs also called on drivers to "disconnect" from Uber's website Friday.

Recent days have seen similar protests by the drivers, who complain about low ride fares and Uber's decision to raise the commission it charges drivers from 20 percent to 25 percent.