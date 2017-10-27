Labor and delivery nurses knit Halloween hats for newborns at St. Joseph's Women's Hospital

Labor and delivery nurses are busy knitting and crocheting hats for newborns at St. Joseph's Women's Hospital.

They're creating designs for those delivered over the next few days with a Halloween design. They've created ones with a monster, ghost and pumpkins but each of these takes about an hour to make.

The knitting program called "Paula's Project" was started in honor of labor and delivery nurse Paula MacDonald. She started making the hats as a hobby and, at one point, started asking her mother for help. Together, they would create hundreds of hats for newborns.

Paula then started teaching her co-workers how to knit and provide these adorable hats for their patients.

Paula passed away last year but the team continues to make special themed hats for holidays, like Halloween, Easter, Super Bowl and Thanksgiving. We're told they even take special requests from parents who want to bring home a special keepsake.

Right now, 50 percent of the nursing staff helps create these hats or donates the supplies. They hope to someday accomplish Paula's goal of providing a handmade hat for every baby delivered at St. Joseph's Women's Hospital.

The hospital says they deliver about 700 babies each month.