UCF fraternity member faces charges after woman says she was raped at party

Associated Press
10:24 PM, Aug 8, 2017
5 hours ago

A woman says a University of Central Florida fraternity member sexually assaulted her at a party.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that 22-year-old Alexander Garces was arrested Monday on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment. Police are also investigating a second suspect.

UCF police say the attack occurred at a party held at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house last month.

The woman told investigators that she went with Garces and another man to a bedroom in the house because she felt comfortable with Garces, having known him previously.

She says Garces forced her to perform a sex act on him and then the other man raped her.

Garces was being held without bail set. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

