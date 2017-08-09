UCF fraternity member faces charges after woman says she was raped at party

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A woman says a University of Central Florida fraternity member sexually assaulted her at a party.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that 22-year-old Alexander Garces was arrested Monday on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment. Police are also investigating a second suspect.

UCF police say the attack occurred at a party held at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house last month.

The woman told investigators that she went with Garces and another man to a bedroom in the house because she felt comfortable with Garces, having known him previously.

She says Garces forced her to perform a sex act on him and then the other man raped her.

Garces was being held without bail set. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.