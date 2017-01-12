Tupperware U.S., Inc. recalls Southwest Chipotle Seasoning due to Salmonella contamination

Tupperware U.S., Inc. is voluntarily recalling limited quantities of Southwest Chipotle Seasoning due to a possible Salmonella contamination.



According to the company, the recall is being carried out in an abundance of caution after the FDA found traces of Salmonella at the facility where buttermilk powder, one ingredient in the seasoning mix, was manufactured.



A limited number of Seasoning packets were distributed nationwide to consumers. The only impacted packages of Seasoning show LOT #16189305 on the back of the package, above the Best By date.

To Tupperware’s knowledge, no Salmonella has been found in the buttermilk powder shipped to its seasoning manufacturer by the ingredient supplier, and Tupperware has not received any information from the manufacturer indicating that Salmonella has been found in the Southwest Chipotle Seasoning itself.



Tupperware has not experienced any problems or complaints about this product, and no illnesses have been reported.



Anyone who has purchased the Southwest Chipotle Seasoning since August 2, 2016 should send it to:

Tupperware U.S., Inc.

ATTN: Julie Castro

14901 South Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando, FL 32837

The returning party should include a name, address, phone number and email address. Once the product is received, Tupperware will send, in return, a $15 eGift Certificate, per Seasoning package, to cover the cost of the product and shipping.



If you have any questions, please call Customer Care at 1-800-TUPPERWARE (1-800-887-7379).