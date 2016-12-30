TECO Streetcars offering free rides on New Year's Eve

TECO Streetcars are offering free rides in downtown Tampa and Ybor City after 7:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

HART and the TECO Line Streetcar will have extended service until 1:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.

The free In-Towner will also be operating throughout downtown Tampa until 1:00 a.m.

Fireworks will be visible from multiple spots along the river, with the primary location at Channelside.

"The TECO Line Streetcar System is a safe and convenient option for getting around Ybor City, Channelside, and Downtown," said HART CEO, Katharine Eagan. "We hope people will take advantage of the free service and leave the driving to us."

A map of the downtown network of services, including streetcar and HART local service can be found here.