TAMPA - Christmas is fast approaching and so are waves of travelers.

Airports across the country are locked in holiday travel mode, as people all over converge on them trying to get to their holiday destinations. Check out this 360 video shot by the I-Team at Tampa International Airport showing the the crowds not only inside the terminal, but also the legions of workers on the runways making it their mission to get you where you need to be.

&lt;a data-cke-saved-href=&#39;https://www.omnivirt.com/&#39; href=&#39;https://www.omnivirt.com/&#39;&gt;Virtual Reality Advertising &amp; 360 Video VR Player&lt;/a&gt;

The TSA recommends getting to the airport at least two hours early to avoid any complications due to the long lines.

You can also call TSA Cares at 1-855-787-2227 if you require assistance getting through the airport or are a nervous traveler.

You can also go to @ASKTSA on twitter and they can answer any travel related questions you may have.