VIDEO | Infrared video shows Markeith Loyd being taken down by officers

Orlando Police Department has released infrared video of officers finding and taking down Markeith Loyd.

WFTS
Orlando Police Department has released infrared video of police finding and arresting Markeith Loyd.

 

 

 

Orlando Police Chief John Mina says Loyd could have fled after wounding Lt. Debra Clayton, but continued to shoot her to make sure she was dead.
 
Mina says a medical examiner's report confirmed the deadly shot came when Loyd was standing over Clayton.
 
Mina also confirmed that the officers who arrested Loyd on Tuesday face an excessive force investigation, but he believes they acted appropriately.
 
Clayton was gunned down while searching for Loyd outside a Wal-Mart store Jan. 9. Loyd was a suspect in his pregnant ex-girlfriend's slaying.
 
Loyd hasn't yet been charged with killing Clayton, but Mina expects charges to be brought no later than Monday.
 
He made his first court appearance Thursday morning to face charges filed in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend.

Loyd was the subject of a nine day manhunt that eventually ended in his arrest Tuesday.

 

