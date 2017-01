A South Florida rapper was arrested when he was illegally parked in a handicapped spot, leading police to find a gun and drugs in his car.

Phillip Katsabanis, also known as "Stitches" was stopped when his car was seen in a handicapped parking spot outside a Whole Foods in Miami Beach.

He did not have a permit for the parking space, and a handgun was found in his car. He also willingly handed police a "rolled up slightly burnt" joint.

Stitches was charged with having a concealed firearm and two drug charges.