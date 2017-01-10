Secret money in local government exposed: Newly released contracts reveal lobbyists pay day

$295 dollars an hour. That's how much Hillsborough County is paying a lobbyist to help them draft legislation for the Pubic Transportation Commission and to best represent their interests in Tallahassee.
The Pinellas County School Board is paying a Kansas City lobbying firm $60 thousand a year to attend legislative meetings and to win them favor in the State Capital.
All of this is being paid for with your tax money and for the first time you can see it in black and white.
House Speaker Richard Corcoran just established new rules in the House of Representatives, requiring lobbyists to release how much money they're getting from local governments.