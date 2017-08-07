Savannah Gold: Manager of Bonefish Grill in Florida charged with co-worker's homicide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 28-year-old co-worker of a missing Jacksonville woman was charged in her death this weekend.

Lee Rodarte Jr., 28, was charged with the murder of Savannah Gold, 21, late Saturday night.

The suspect was a manager at the Bonefish Grill where Gold worked.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the two had an on-and-off relationship before her disappearance late last week.

The suspect was interviewed by police and admitted to being in the Bonefish Grill parking lot with the victim, killing her and disposing of her body.

Rodarte led police to remains that were located by a dive team. The sheriff's office said they waiting for the medical examiner to give the official identification that the remains are Gold's.

He's been charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the case.