'No hazard found' after officials investigate suspicious bag found near Pulse nightclub in Orlando

WFTS Webteam
9:39 AM, Jun 2, 2017
1:40 PM, Jun 2, 2017

Officials in Orlando determined there was no hazard threat to anyone near Pulse nightclub on Friday morning after a suspicious package turned out to be an unattended bag.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police and Fire officials responded to Pulse Nightclub on Friday morning to investigate a suspicious bag left near the building, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

The Orlando Fire Department says no hazard was found at the scene.

 

 

South Orange Avenue was temporarily closed as well as West Kaley Street, East and West. The roads were set to reopen shortly after 10 a.m. Businesses were also evacuated as a precaution.

 

 

