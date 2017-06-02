'No hazard found' after officials investigate suspicious bag found near Pulse nightclub in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police and Fire officials responded to Pulse Nightclub on Friday morning to investigate a suspicious bag left near the building, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

The Orlando Fire Department says no hazard was found at the scene.

No hazard found. Roads set to reopen shortly. — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) June 2, 2017

South Orange Avenue was temporarily closed as well as West Kaley Street, East and West. The roads were set to reopen shortly after 10 a.m. Businesses were also evacuated as a precaution.

As a precaution, we are evacuating businesses between W. Kaley St. and E. Harding Street on S. Orange Ave. — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) June 2, 2017

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.