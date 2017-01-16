Noor Salman: Omar Mateen's wife arrested in connection with Orlando attack

WFTS Webteam
12:03 PM, Jan 16, 2017
1 hour ago

SAN FRANCISCO - The New York Times reported Monday that the widow of the St. Lucie County man who killed 49 people last year in Orlando has been arrested in the attack.

The report says Noor Salman was taken into custody by the FBI in San Francisco and will face obstruction charges.

Salman’s husband, Omar Mateen, was killed by police during the attack at the Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016.

