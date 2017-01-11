Niece of man wanted in connection with Orlando police sergeant's killing arrested
Associated Press
4:01 PM, Jan 11, 2017
4:16 PM, Jan 11, 2017
Share Article
Authorities have arrested the niece of a fugitive wanted in two killings, including the shooting of an Orlando police officer.
Online court records show that 27-year-old Lakensha Smith-Loyd was arrested on a charge of accessory Wednesday, a day after the fugitive's supervisor at a fried chicken restaurant was arrested on a similar charge.
Smith-Loyd's uncle, 41-year-old Markeith Loyd, is the focus of an intense manhunt that began Monday, when he allegedly shot Master Sgt. Debra Clayton as she approached him outside a Wal-Mart.