Niece of man wanted in connection with Orlando police sergeant's killing arrested

Authorities have arrested the niece of a fugitive wanted in two killings, including the shooting of an Orlando police officer.

Online court records show that 27-year-old Lakensha Smith-Loyd was arrested on a charge of accessory Wednesday, a day after the fugitive's supervisor at a fried chicken restaurant was arrested on a similar charge.

Smith-Loyd's uncle, 41-year-old Markeith Loyd, is the focus of an intense manhunt that began Monday, when he allegedly shot Master Sgt. Debra Clayton as she approached him outside a Wal-Mart.

Loyd had been wanted previously for the slaying of his pregnant ex-girlfriend in mid-December.

An arrest affidavit for Loyd's supervisor, Zarghee Mayan, says that Smith-Loyd collected money from Mayan on behalf of her uncle just days after the slaying of the ex-girlfriend.