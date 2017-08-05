New shark abuse video shows man shooting hammerhead with handgun

Animal activists are outraged over a video showing men laughing while shooting a shark and watching it bleed to death.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO IS OF GRAPHIC NATURE AND MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS.

RELATED: WATCH | FWC investigating after social media video of shark being dragged goes viral

This comes after another two other recent shark abuse videos were released in July.

"This video tape speaks for itself. It is heinous." animal rights activist Russ Rector said.

The video is now part of a state investigation.

"He didn't even have the knowledge, the courtesy, or the empathy to put the bullet in the shark's head. He shot the shark repeatedly in the gills," Rector said.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife spokesman said "that video was forwarded to us as a result of the public outcry from the first shark dragging video. The video is being investigated and FWC can't confirm identities."

RELATED: FWC investigating second shark abuse video that shows beer getting poured into hammerhead's gills

FWC says it is illegal to shoot a shark in Florida waters but it's not against the law in federal waters.

What animal activists say makes them so upset is the men on the boat are smiling and laughing while the shark suffers.