New shark abuse video shows man shooting hammerhead with handgun

This comes after another two other recent shark abuse videos were released in July.
"This video tape speaks for itself. It is heinous." animal rights activist Russ Rector said.
The video is now part of a state investigation.
"He didn't even have the knowledge, the courtesy, or the empathy to put the bullet in the shark's head. He shot the shark repeatedly in the gills," Rector said.
A Florida Fish and Wildlife spokesman said "that video was forwarded to us as a result of the public outcry from the first shark dragging video. The video is being investigated and FWC can't confirm identities."