ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - UPDATE | The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says a Missing Child Alert for a Seminole County girl has been canceled after authorities say the case has been "resolved."

ORIGINAL STORY | The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issues a Missing Child Alert for a 17-year-old Seminole County girl.



Alexis Newton was last seen in the 600 block of Greywood Drive in Altamonte Springs. She was wearing a black long sleeve shirt with bright blue pants and no shoes when she disappeared.

Alexis is a white female with blond hair and blue eyes. She is 5'2" tall, weighs 140 pounds and has a mole on her left cheek.



Authorities have not released any additional information regarding how, why or when Alexis went went missing.



If you have any information where the teenager could be located you are asked to call the Altamonte Springs Police Department at (407) 339-2441 or 911.



