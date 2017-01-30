Former Tampa Bay Rays infielder Sean Rodriguez involved in deadly crash; wife and kids hospitalized

Rodriguez's SUV hit by stolen police cruiser

Associated Press
8:17 AM, Jan 30, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG: Infielder Sean Rodriguez of the Tampa Bay Rays is congratulated after his first inning hit against the Oakland Athletics during the game at Tropicana Field on April 19, 2013 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

J. Meric/Getty Images
MIAMI (AP) - Former Tampa Bay Rays infielder Sean Rodriguez and his family are recovering after police say their SUV was hit by a man who had stolen a Miami police officer's cruiser.

News outlets report that 31-year-old Miami native, his wife Giselle and their two young children were T-boned by the stolen cruiser Saturday afternoon in Miami-Dade County.

The unidentified suspect was killed in the crash.

Rodriguez was not hurt, but the other members of his family were hospitalized. Rodriguez's wife was listed in fair condition Sunday and the 2-year-old and 8-year-old children were in serious but stable condition.

A 9-year veteran, Rodriguez played the last two seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates after playing for the Tampa Bay Rays from 2010 to 2014. He signed with the Atlanta Braves in November. The Braves confirmed Rodriguez's involvement in the crash in a statement on Twitter.
 

