Marshals add fugitive in officer slaying to most wanted list

Police: Loyd may have shaved his head

Associated Press
5:01 PM, Jan 17, 2017
2 hours ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A man wanted in the fatal shootings of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police sergeant has been added to the U.S. Marshals Service's list of most wanted fugitives.

The Orlando Police Department tweeted Tuesday that 41-year-old Markeith Loyd is being added to the federal agency's list of 15 most wanted fugitives.

 

 

ORIGINAL STORY: Orlando police officer shot and killed, suspect on the run

The agency also is adding $25,000 to a $100,000 reward already being offered by a local crime tip line for any information leading to Loyd's arrest.

RELATED: Reward for Orlando shooter at $100,000

The police also said Tuesday that Loyd may have shaved his head. They posted a digitally altered photo of what he might look like without hair.

RELATED: Suspect in officer's killing was wearing body armor, search expands into Polk County

Loyd has been the focus of a weeklong manhunt since Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was killed in a Wal-Mart parking lot.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top