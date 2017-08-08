Disney World unveils lighthouse sculpture in honor of 2-year-old killed by alligator

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 93°
LO: 78°
Courtesy: Disboards.com
ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World is honoring the little boy who was killed by an alligator at the Grand Floridian resort last year with a newly unveiled sculpture.
The lighthouse sculpture honors Lane Thomas and the foundation created in his name. It was placed along the shorelines where the tragic incident occurred more than a year ago.
PREVIOUS STORY | Walt Disney World erecting sculpture to honor boy killed by alligator
PREVIOUS STORY | Walt Disney World erecting sculpture to honor boy killed by alligator
RELATED | Report reveals chilling info about father's attempt to save boy during gator attack at Disney resort
RELATED | Report reveals chilling info about father's attempt to save boy during gator attack at Disney resort
Learn more about the Lane Thomas Foundation here.