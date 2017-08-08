Disney World unveils lighthouse sculpture in honor of 2-year-old killed by alligator

WFTS Webteam
2:11 PM, Aug 7, 2017
5 hours ago
Courtesy: Disboards.com

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World is honoring the little boy who was killed by an alligator at the Grand Floridian resort last year with a newly unveiled sculpture. 

The lighthouse sculpture honors Lane Thomas and the foundation created in his name. It was placed along the shorelines where the tragic incident occurred more than a year ago. 

