Coast Guard searching for missing cruise ship passenger near Key Largo

The Coast Guard is searching for a man who went overboard a cruise ship off the Florida Keys.

According to the Coast Guard, a 22-year-old man was reportedly seen falling off the Independence of the Seas cruise ship around 1:49 a.m. on Thursday.

The man fell from the 12th deck.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew, airplane crew, boat crew and a cutter are assisting in the search approximately 33 miles southeast of Key Largo.

The Independence of the Seas was returning from a four-night cruise to Mexico, according to WPLG.

