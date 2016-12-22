Coast Guard searching for missing cruise ship passenger near Key Largo

WFTS Webteam
12:59 PM, Dec 22, 2016
1:01 PM, Dec 22, 2016

WFTS
MIAMI -
The Coast Guard is searching for a man who went overboard a cruise ship off the Florida Keys.
 
According to the Coast Guard, a 22-year-old man was reportedly seen falling off the Independence of the Seas cruise ship around 1:49 a.m. on Thursday.
 
The man fell from the 12th deck.
 
A Coast Guard helicopter crew, airplane crew, boat crew and a cutter are assisting in the search approximately 33 miles southeast of Key Largo.
 
The Independence of the Seas was returning from a four-night cruise to Mexico, according to WPLG.
 

