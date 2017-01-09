Airport shooting suspect due for Florida court appearance

Santiago has been held without bail

4:20 AM, Jan 9, 2017
Esteban Santiago reportedly planned the attack at the airport on Friday.

The Iraq war veteran accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding six at a crowded Florida airport baggage claim is due for his first court appearance.

Esteban Santiago will appear in federal court on Monday to face charges in the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting.

5 dead, 8 injured in shooting, and 37 hurt after the shooting in the Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting.

Esteban Santiago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - The Iraq war veteran accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding six at a crowded Florida airport baggage claim is due for his first court appearance.

Esteban Santiago is scheduled to be in Fort Lauderdale federal court Monday morning at 11 a.m. The 26-year-old from Anchorage, Alaska, faces airport violence and firearms charges that could mean the death penalty if he's convicted.

The initial hearing Monday is likely to focus on ensuring Santiago has a lawyer and setting future dates. Santiago has been held without bail since his arrest after Friday's shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The FBI has says Santiago flew on a one-way ticket from Alaska to Florida with a handgun in his checked bag. Agents say he retrieved the gun and emerged from an airport bathroom firing.

