2016 Florida headlines that left us speechless

TAMPA, Fla. - If you scroll through the weird news section of any news website, you're likely to find many headlines from our great state of Florida.

In 2016 there were plenty of stories that had us shaking our heads in disbelief and some of them even had us laughing at times.

Check out our list of the top Florida headlines that screamed "that's so weird!" or "Oh my!" in 2016. Yes, all of the following headlines are real, actual headlines.

⚫️ Lakeland woman treats 6-foot pet gator like a baby

⚫️ Genitalia-shaped mailbox in Florida gives new meaning to junk mail

⚫️ Naked Florida man drove with wires attached to genitals, police say

⚫️ St. Petersburg man catches 400-pound fish with wrench

⚫️ Burglar breaks into St. Pete apartment, steals cash, cooks and eats pizza

⚫️ Deputies: Sex offender found hiding in storage bin inside Hudson home

⚫️ Police: Burglar breaks into St. Pete woman's home to pet the family cat

⚫️ Car runs over turtle, propels it through another driver's windshield on I-4

⚫️ Cat floods Florida animal shelter, causes $5K in damage

⚫️ Man stabs wife over messy mango eating in bed

⚫️ Man shoots self but doesn't realize it until 3 days later

⚫️ Police: Bus passenger punched for yawning, suspect felt 'disrespected'

⚫️ Police tase, arrest Pokemon Go player after he refuses to leave park

⚫️ Goliath Gator spotted at Palmetto golf course

⚫️ Gator found with body in its mouth in Lakeland

⚫️ Florida man survives lightning strike, spider, snake bites

⚫️ Florida man accused of tossing gator into Wendy's drive-thru window

Oh wait, there's more to this story... ⚫️ Florida man who threw live alligator in Wendy's drive-thru window allows gator to chomp his arm

⚫️ Florida suspect uses his own wanted poster as Facebook profile picture