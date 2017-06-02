"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver says because he's British, people in America think he can't spell.

While wishing good luck to spellers in the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee, Oliver said that thanks to British English, he has trouble spelling "colour," "centre" and, ironically, "humour."

It's safe to say that 12-year-old Ananya Vinay took Oliver's words to heart, as she won the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night.

Watch Oliver's "Last Week Tonight" segment on the Scripps National Spelling Bee in the player above.

