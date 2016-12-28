Southeastern Mills Biscuit Mix recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

Southern Mills, Inc., is recalling Southeastern Mills Easy Drop Cheddar Garlic Biscuit Mix, 7 oz., for possible salmonella contamination.

The UPC code for the recalled products is 7029217840 with best by dates of 7/26/17, 8/8/17, 8/12/17,8/23/17, 8/30/17, 9/2/17 and, 10/11/17.

The mix was sold online at Wal-mart and Amazon.

If you want more information about the recall, you can call Southeastern Mills at 1-800-334-4468 .