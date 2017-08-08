Some canned goods aren't the healthiest choices for quick dinners for the family

Cooking dinner quickly! That's something most people want to achieve every time. Sometimes shortcuts, like using certain canned foods, is always an option. There's something health and fitness website CheatSheet.com wants you to remember though. In this case, quicker is not always better, because not all canned foods are healthy.

Let's start with Hormel Chili with beans. It's a staple for many pantries, but just one cup has more than half the sodium a child should be eating for the day! The American Heart Association says kids ages 9-18 should eat no more than 1500 milligrams of sodium a day.

Second, Chef Boyardee Ravioli is a favorite for many children and a quick fix for dinner. We checked the nutrition facts and it's got an excessive amount of sodium as well.

Third, fruit cocktail. If it has the word fruit, it must be healthy right? At first glance, the calories don't look bad, but when you look at the sugar, there could be more than 50 grams of sugar. You can eat an entire Snickers candy bar for 27 grams of sugar.

Healthier canned food options, according to TheRichest.com include, but are not limited to tuna. The canned fish is high in protein. Leaf spinach and canned lentils are also acceptable, especially for kids, because they are great sources of fiber.