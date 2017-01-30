INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. - A small plane made an emergency landing overnight on Interstate 95 southbound in Indian River County after departing Fort Pierce.

At 5 a.m., the 2004 Piper Cherokee single-engine plane was still in the median south of the State Road 60 exit at mile marker 144.

No lanes of the interstate are blocked, and it is not impacting the flow of traffic.

The Florida Highway Patrol said no injuries were reported.

It is still unclear why the plane, owned by Ari Ben Aviation Inc., had to make an emergency landing around 1 a.m. Monday.

According to FHP Sgt. Mark Wysocky, a tow truck will remove the plane and tow it to either a rest area or off the road where it will be disassembled and taken to the airport.

Wysocky said the FAA will interview the pilot and owner of the plane to determine what caused the emergency landing.