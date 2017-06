The SpaceX launch was scrubbed due to lightning in the area. It has been rescheduled for Saturday at 5:07 p.m.

SpaceX is launching a re-supply mission to the International Space Station.

The rocket was scheduled to lift off from Kennedy Space Center at 5:55 p.m. for a three day journey to deliver the supplies.

According to space.com, the rocket will be carrying roughly 6,000 lbs. of cargo.

The site says the last time this vessel flew to space was in 2014.