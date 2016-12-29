Roland Foods recalls preserved lemons due to undeclared sulfites in product

Roland Foods, in cooperation with the manufacturer in Morocco, is voluntarily recalling specific lots of Roland Preserved Lemons due to undeclared sulfites in the product.

The affected lots of Roland Preserved Lemons were distributed nationwide and to Canada to food distributors, food service customers, and super market chains for further distribution or use.

The following product is subject to the voluntary recall:

Product: Roland® Preserved Lemons Lot #: 20 Item #: 61002 (on case label) UPC #: Item UPC 4122461002 and Case UPC 10041224610023 Pack Size: NET WT. 12.35 OZ.; 12 glass jars per case Production Codes: DA: 169Z P: 0618 (ink jet printed on the jar lid)



Product: Roland® PRESERVED LEMONS – BELDI Lot #: 21 Item #: 61002 (on case label) UPC #: Item UPC 4122461002 and Case UPC 10041224610023 Pack Size: NET WT. 13 OZ.; 12 glass jars per case Production Code: P: Q0303 (ink jet printed on the jar lid);



No other lots of Roland Preserved Lemons are affected by this voluntary recall. And no illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after the firm received a notification from the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets that the product containing sulfites was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sulfites. Subsequent testing conducted by a private laboratory confirmed the presence of sulfites in the product. Roland Foods has notified the foreign manufacturer of the findings in order to conduct an investigation as to what caused the problem.

Consumers who have a sensitivity to sulfites and had purchased the affected Roland Preserved Lemons are urged not to consume the product and to return it to the place of purchase. Consumers can visit www.rolandfood.com, or contact its Consumer Hotline at 1-800-221-4030 ext. 222, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. -5 p.m. EST, for further information about the voluntary recall and for instructions on obtaining replacement product.