Vehicle burglary suspects open fire on Tampa police officers

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are searching for a third and final suspect involved in an auto burglary turned shooting that occurred on Tuesday night.

At approximately 11:41 p.m., Tampa police officers responded to the burglary in the 3600 block of 19th Street North. When officers arrived on scene they confronted the three suspects and identified themselves as police officers. One of the suspects opened fire on the officers and all three suspects ran away from the scene. The shooter and second suspect have been arrested.

There are no reported injuries.

Detectives are on scene investigating the shooting.

Police are searching for the third suspect who ran away from the scene.

